Have you seen missing man Duncan Adam?

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing North-east man.

Duncan Adam has been reported missing from his home in the Inverbervie area.

The 55-year-old is 5ft 7 tall, heavy build with short brown hair which is greying.

He is thought to be using a white Vauxhall Corsa, registration SV13 VZA.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts, or thinks they’ve seen him or his car, contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw, who is leading enquiries, said: “It is crucial we trace this vehicle as soon as possible as it will help us establish where Duncan went and where he might be now. I would ask members of the public to keep an eye out for his vehicle in car parks, lay-bys or local beauty spots and let us know immediately if you see it.

“In addition I would ask people who live in the area to please check your gardens, sheds, garages and any other outbuildings for signs of activity. We are continuing to carry out enquiries and searches in the area he was last seen with the assistance of specialist officers and a search dog.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Duncan and need to make contact with him as soon as possible to make sure he is OK.

“Anyone with information in relation to Duncan’s whereabouts or anyone who thinks they have seen Duncan or his car is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Likewise, I would ask Duncan to make contact with us if he sees this appeal – we want to make sure you are safe and well.”