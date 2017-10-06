Have you seen missing Aberdeen man David Dow?

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Aberdeen man.

David Dow, from the Thistle Court area of the city, was reported missing after failing to turn up for an appointment earlier this week.

The 66-year-old is 5ft 4, with short grey hair and a grey beard. It is not known what he was wearing.

Police Scotland has said there are growing concerns for David’s safety and anyone who sees a man matching the description or photograph to contact 101 quoting reference number 1352 of October 5.

He is known to visit licensed premises in the city centre, but could have also travelled outside Aberdeen.