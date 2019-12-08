Have you seen missing Aberdeen man Dennis Strachan?

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Aberdeen man.

Dennis Strachan, 27, who is from Torry, was last seen at around 2.30am today in the Girdleness Road area.

He is described as a white, 5ft 11ins, and is of a stocky build, with a skin head and a ginger complexion. He was last seen wearing a green hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and grey footwear.

Sergeant John McOuat said: “Dennis resides in the Torry area of Aberdeen but may have friends in the Aberdeen area who he is currently with. We are keen to trace Dennis to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone who has seen Dennis are asked to call Police on 101 quoting incident 1959 of 08 December.