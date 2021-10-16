Have you seen James? Appeal as Peterhead 83-year-old goes missing at 4am

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Peterhead pensioner last seen at 4am today.

James Watson, 83, was last seen in the town’s Copelandhill Crescent, and has not been in contact with anyone since.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are appealing for anyone who has seen him to come forward immediately.

Mr Watson is described as being about 5ft 6ins, with white balding hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing blue trousers and a grey top.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1000 of Saturday, 16 October, 2021.