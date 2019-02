An appeal has been launched after a car was stolen in Aberdeen over the weekend.

A white Hyundai i10, registration SV67 XNR, was taken from the Kingswells area at some point between 9.30pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CF0033600219.

