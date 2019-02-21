Have you seem missing north-east man Marian Pavel?

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing north-east man.

Marian Pavel, 45, has been reported missing from the Huntly area.

He was last seen at about 7.30pm in Huntly yesterday and is described as being 6ft 2ins with brown hair shaved at the sides and a ponytail. He was wearing a dark blue pullover, a grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black footware.

It is believed Marian possibly frequents the Inverness area.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to help find Marian to contact them on on 101.