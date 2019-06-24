Have you lost a white rhea in the north-east? It’s being looked after by the Scottish SPCA

An appeal has been launched after an Rhea was spotted on the run in the north-east yesterday.

According to Donview Veterinary Centre, the white bird – which is related to the ostrich – was found in the Rothienorman area.

It was originally believed to be an emu, but the Scottish SPCA have confirmed it’s actually a rhea.

**FOUND**There was a White Emu found running around the Rothienorman area yesterday evening. It has been picked up by the SSPCA so if you know anyone who is missing their Emu please call them on 03000999999. Posted by Donview Veterinary Centre on Monday, 24 June 2019

Rhea can grow to a hefty 40kg and some males can hit 1.7 metres tall.

The animal is now being looked after by staff at the Scottish SPCA.

If it’s your emu you can contact them on 03000 999 999.