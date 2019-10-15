Have the last laugh as curtain falls on record-breaking Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival attracted more than 10,000 people to the city centre, organisers have revealed.

The 12-day event, which drew to a close last night, was the biggest yet, with more than 50 comedians performing, a record 11 sold-out shows and a 42% increase in sales compared to last year.

Adrian Watson chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which organised the festival, said: “We are proud that it is now becoming the biggest and best celebration of comedy the north has ever seen.”

He added the increase in sales and the addition of new shows demonstrates the event had grown exponentially since it started in 2016.

And he praised the “buzz” in the city centre at venues ranging from pubs and restaurants hosting shows to iconic venues, such as the Tivoli Theatre and Music Hall.

Adrian said: “It has now firmly established itself in the calendar to sit alongside the other big two, the Edinburgh Fringe and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.”

He said Aberdeen Inspired, the city centre’s business improvement district, is honoured to have brought the festival so far and has an ambition to see it grow further in the years to come.

“The combination of festivals like the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, Nuart Aberdeen and the wider offering in the city are all working together to cement Aberdeen’s cultural status and put it on the map as a destination of choice,” said Adrian.

The festival was opened by comedy legend Ben Elton at the Music Hall on October 3. It featured gigs by the likes of Daniel Sloss, Paul Sinha and Jimeoin.

The festival was closed last night by farmer turned stand-up Jim Smith in a concert at the Music Hall.

Jim said: “It was an honour to close the comedy festival at such an iconic venue in the city centre.

“It is certainly a night I won’t forget in a long time.”