Have you seen missing Aberdeen teenager Nathaniel Cowie?

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Aberdeen teenager.

Nathaniel Cowie was last seen at home in the Mastrick area on Monday.

The 16-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.

Nathaniel is around 5ft 6ins tall, medium build with red hair and blue eyes.

He speaks with a local accent and is believed to be wearing black Nike trainers, grey joggers and a grey sweatshirt.

He is known to visit Torry, Tillydrone, the beach area and the city centre.

Officers are urging anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch on 101.