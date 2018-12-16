British Heart Foundation calls on people in the north-east to ‘lend an elfing hand’

Looking for a way to give something back this festive season?

This December, the British Heart Foundation is launching Project Elf, its latest volunteering campaign encouraging the public to “lend an elfing hand” over the Christmas period.

The BHF is calling on the general public to take some time out of their busy lives, even just for an afternoon, and donate the gift of time to their local store.

Whether you want to volunteer as a one-off, pick up a few festive shifts or explore volunteering longer term, the BHF can help.

It couldn’t be easier – just choose a date that works for you, pick your local BHF branch, sign up and start spreading the festive joy by volunteering as a BHF elf.

What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than supporting a charity while sporting a Santa hat and tinsel?

Linda Fenn, head of volunteering at the BHF, said: “Volunteering over the Christmas period is a fantastic way to give back to your local community and be part of a fantastic team, while also helping us to raise vital funds into heart and circulatory diseases, such as stroke, diabetes and vascular dementia.

“Each year heart and circulatory diseases kill around 15,000 people in Scotland and currently 685,000 people in the country are living with these conditions.

“It’s essential we continue to accelerate research into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them.

“Our volunteers have a huge impact on raising money through our shops and with your support we can keep hearts beating and blood flowing.”

At this busy time of year volunteers will be able to help with a wide range of tasks such as sorting donations, speaking to customers and creating imaginative window displays.

Volunteering can make a real difference to your CV, help you meet people from all walks of life and most importantly you will be helping the British Heart Foundation to beat the heartbreak caused by heart and circulatory diseases.

For more information on how to get involved visit bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteer/project-elf