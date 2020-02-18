Have a field day at Aberdeen shopping centre as animals invade

Life-sized mountain gorillas and a giant tortoise are invading a shopping centre in Aberdeen.

The model animals will be making an appearance at Union Square today as part of their Wild Things half-term event.

Families enjoying the school break will be given the chance to get up close and personal with models of the world’s most magical creatures, including Zelva, the moving tortoise.

Between noon and 4.15pm, the free animal tours will be led by a team of comical intrepid explorers who will share information about them.