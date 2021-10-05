Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Haudagain roundabout works postponed due to ‘adverse weather’

By Kirstin Tait
05/10/2021, 7:43 pm Updated: 05/10/2021, 7:44 pm
Work at the Haudagain roundabout have been postponed again. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Works due to commence tonight at the Haudagain roundabout have been postponed due to weather conditions.

The A96 eastbound and westbound carriageways between Auchmill Terrace and the Haudagain Roundabout had been due to close on Tuesday for two nights between 7pm and 6am to allow for resurfacing works.

However, due to “adverse weather”, Traffic Scotland have announced a postponement of the planned works.

The works were due to be completed in two parts – the first focusing on the eastbound carriageway before beginning on the westbound side of the road.

Traffic Scotland have not said when the works will be rescheduled.

Not the first delay

It’s not the first time that works have been delayed on the roundabout as a £50 million project was due to be completed by spring.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic meant that significant delays occurred.

The project was relaunched in July and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.