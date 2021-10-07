Haudagain roundabout to close tonight as works resume

One of Aberdeen’s busiest bottlenecks will shut tonight for rescheduled resurfacing work.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Auchmill Terrace and the Haudagain roundabout will be shut overnight for two nights on October 7 and October 8.

The works will be focused on the eastbound carriageway and will mean the road is closed from 7pm until 6am on both nights.

The overnight closures will allow for resurfacing work while a signed diversion is in place.

The works were due to take place on October 5 but were delayed due to “adverse weather”.

Works planned for the westbound carriageway, which were originally scheduled to take place tonight, will now take place at a later date.

Traffic Scotland apologise for the inconvenience and remind road users that a contraflow on the A92 North Anderson Drive continues to be in place.

Project to finish in winter

Thanking the public for their co-operation, the body have said project completion is anticipated in winter 2021, “subject to any unforeseen circumstances such as the effects of exceptional weather”.

Initially, the project was set to be completed by spring.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced delays.