News / Local

Haudagain reopens to morning traffic after lengthy gas works closure

By Ross Hempseed
09/09/2021, 10:02 am Updated: 09/09/2021, 12:20 pm
The Haudagain has reopened after being closed westbound for nearly two weeks. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
The Haudagain has reopened after being closed westbound for nearly two weeks. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

The Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen has finally reopened to morning traffic on Thursday following repairs to a flooded gas system.

Road closures were in place westbound from the junction with Auchmill Road closed to traffic.

The closures have caused chaos for nearly two weeks as the road is a major throughway for motorists coming into Aberdeen.

The diversion that was put in place to direct the flow of traffic has caused delays of nearly 30 minutes during rush hour.

The road was closed on Saturday, August 28 to allow for repairs after the issue left nearby residents without gas.

SGN have been keeping the public regularly updated their progress to resolve the problem.

The road was reopened on Wednesday night after a lengthy repair job and on Thursday morning returned to normality for regular users of the road on their morning commute.

The area is a notorious bottleneck for commuters therefore the Haudagain roundabout is due to be replaced with a new £50 million bypass.

