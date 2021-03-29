Hate crimes leave a ‘hidden and lasting’ impact – and have ‘no place’ in north-east

They are the crimes that often go unseen and unheard – but can leave a lasting mark on their victims.

Police in the north-east have issued a stark warning saying hate crimes are “unacceptable” and have “no place” in the region.

And while the issue has been brought to the forefront through the controversial hate crime bill which was approved by MSPs earlier this month, there is often uncertainty around the issue, and what makes a hate crime.

‘Hate crime can be ‘significantly underreported’

Figures from the Scottish Government show that from 2014/15 to 2019/20 1,552 hate crimes have been recorded in Aberdeen city, 552 in Aberdeenshire and 270 in Moray.

Statistics from The Crown Office and Procurator Service give a breakdown of the types of hate crimes reported by the Procurator Fiscal office.

In Aberdeen, Elgin and Peterhead. Racially-aggravated crime was the most common type. While in Banff it was sexual orientation aggravated crimes.

However, the statistics may not always show the true extent as there is often “significant” underreporting of the offence.

© Shutterstock / Benedek Alpar

‘It’s how it leaves you feeling afterwards’

Among those who have experienced hate crime first hand is Deejay Bullock, community relations manager with charity Four Pillars, and event manager for Grampian Pride.

And although Deejay went to the police, he says not everyone would feel able to do that.

The 39-year-old said: “It’s come in many forms for me unfortunately with what you class as general hate crime for LGBT+.

“There’s other things with myself that resonate with hate crime with me – discrimination in general, I also live with HIV and within that I’ve been discriminated against because of that.

“I know it doesn’t come under the hate crime bill as such, but disability is in there. I’ve received discrimination on that basis.

“It’s just how it leaves you feeling afterwards with that or any hate crime. It’s I’m not worthy, I’m putting myself out there too much, I’m doing the wrong thing, I’m saying the wrong thing, I just don’t deserve to be here kind of feelings after any kind of hate crime that you get really.”

© DCT Media

Deejay said his position within Four Pillars prompted him to go to the police, and said: “I think had I not been in the position I’m in with the charity I wouldn’t have reported it, because I really didn’t expect it to go as far as it did.

“I’m really pleased with how the police and the PF have dealt with it. But as a member of the community no I probably wouldn’t have gone that far.

“As a charity leader it felt like my duty to make sure it was at least getting reported. My hand was forced in a way – as a charity leader if I didn’t do it who was going to?

“As a normal person I probably wouldn’t have.”

Get support to help report hate crimes

Deejay highlighted third party reporting, where another organisation can help make a report to the police on someone’s behalf, as one way to take action.

He said: “My advice would be to contact organisations like ours to support you in making that report. We offer third party reporting here at Four Pillars as I know other organisations across the city do.

“Going through third party reporting just gives you that additional support that you need to do that. My advice would be to utilise that third party reporting.

You need emotional support to reassure you things are being done.”

“And if you are confident enough to go to the police directly do so, but still seek support in the aftermath of that. It may feel like a dead man zone, you don’t hear anything for a long time, you think nothing is being done about it.

“Again I was very lucky the police officer dealt with it, she contacted me once every two months to say ‘I’m still on this, I’m still dealing with it.

“But I do know others that have been left for three or four months and that can feel like you have been forgotten. You need emotional support to reassure you that things are being done in the background, even if you don’t see it yourself, things are being done.

“You can always check in with the police, but again you need that additional support, or some people do.”

Hate crimes recorded across the north-east

Scottish Government figures show from 2017/18 hate crimes recorded have increased yearly, for both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. In 2019/20 in the city 277 hate crimes were recorded up from 241 the previous year.

While in Aberdeenshire there were 117 offences recorded in 2019/20 up from 107 the previous year.

In Moray the figure for 2019/20 was 64, up from 59 in 2018/19.

© Supplied by Staff

The COPFS statistics reveal from 2014/15 to 2019/20 1,431 racially aggravated crimes were reported in all four north-east PF offices, 1,079 of those from Aberdeen.

The most recent figures from 2019/20 show there were 177 such crimes reported from Aberdeen compared to 154 the previous year.

Aberdeen was the only PF office to report religiously aggravated crime since 2014 with 61, 12 of those being during 2019/20.

Fifty five disability aggravated crimes were reported from Aberdeen and Elgin since 2014, with 11 of those from the Moray town.

There were 526 sexual orientation aggravated hate crimes across all four PF areas since 2014, 99 of those were from Aberdeen in 2019/20.

There were no reported instances of transgender identity aggravated crimes from any of the areas.

‘No place for hate crimes in the north-east’

This month police have been raising awareness of hate crime.

North East Equality and Diversity Sergeant, Tricia MacLean, said: “All forms of hate crime are unacceptable and have no place in the north-east.

“A hate crime is defined as any crime motivated by malice and/or ill-will towards someone based on their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity.”

Hate crime can have a hidden and lasting impact.”

Sgt McLean added: ” A hate crime does not need to be a physical attack or vandalism, it can include, name calling, abusive remarks or intimidation.

“Hate crime can have a hidden and lasting impact on individuals, families and communities. Victims tell us they are less confident to go out or withdraw from social settings or do not feel safe in their own home.

“If you, or someone you know has been subjected to this, I would encourage you to report it so you get appropriate support and give the police an opportunity to deal with it.”

© Supplied by Police Scotland

‘Options to help report hate crimes’

Sgt McLean also spoke of third party reporting as an option for those who feel unable to report it directly.

She said: “We know how difficult it can be to report these types of incidents. That is why we work closely with other agencies, to give you a range of options of who to speak to.”

Third party reporting centres can be any type of community resource, ranging from local housing offices to voluntary groups.

Sgt McLean added: “Your report will be handled in confidence and you will be offered support and reassurance to help you through the process.

“If you agree, the report will be passed to the police to investigate. In an emergency phone 999. If not an emergency, phone 101 or visit your nearest police office.”

‘Uncertainty about what hate crime is’

Grampian Regional Equality Council (GREC) is among the organisations which helps those who have been victims of hate crime.

Its general manager Dave Black says that while awareness of hate crime might be growing there’s still a lot of work to be done.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what hate crime is.”

He said: “I think there is generally more awareness of hate crime in society, there’s quite high profile Scottish Government campaigns that have been quite effective at reaching people who otherwise weren’t aware.

“I think there’s still a lot of uncertainty about what hate crime is and what constitutes a hate crime.

‘Still work to be done’

“There’s still a lot of work that needs done it’s not just about promotion, but also about relationships with communities, and making more effective the justice system and dealing with the effects of crimes and the way they’ve changed. I suppose the hate crime bill is one way of trying to do that.

“We’ll wait and see what impact that has, but I think the legislation alone won’t change. We are seeing a rise in cases being reported, whether that’s a rise in actual cases or not, there’s a significant amount of underreporting of cases.”

© PA

“There will be a lot more changes required over and above just legislation particularly the divisions in society that have been highlighted in the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Black Lives Matter, Brexit.

“These kind of issues are very much alive we are at a crucial period. It’s unclear to what extent rights are going to be protected, or what way society is moving in terms of views around minority groups or marginalised groups.

Services available to give support

GREC is among the organisations which promotes third party reporting, and its online form can be found here.

And the organisation’s casework service provides advice and support to people facing hate crime, prejudice and other discrimination.

Speaking of some of the things the charity does to help, Dave said: “Sometimes it’s playing an advocacy role – writing a letter, helping someone put in a complaint – just trying to remove the barriers people might face from reporting or taking forward their case.”

GREC also provides counselling to help people address the impact such crimes can have on their mental health, Dave said: “We have a counselling service for young people and adults to deal with the mental health impact hate crime can have.

“Often that can take a long time to address, we offer that open-ended counselling sessions, with language support where possible when needed.”

To find a list of the third party reporting centres in your area go to the Police Scotland website at www.scotland.police.uk.

The online reporting form can be found within the Keep Safe section of the site.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers, by telephoning 0800 555 111 or using the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.