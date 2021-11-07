Harsh winds leave a wave of chaos in the north and north-east as forecasters issue yellow weather warning

High winds are wreaking havoc across the north and north-east as a yellow weather warning remains in force.

Boundary fences concealing work on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens project collapsed overnight as harsh winds swept through the city.

Fencing erected along the city’s Union Street was left strewn across the road giving residents a first glimpse of the £28 million transformation.

Firefighters have also been called to an address in Claremont Gardens to secure a satellite dish which has blown off the roof of a three-storey building.

Transport operators and local authorities from across the region and preparing for a busy day of disruption in the wake of the harsh weather conditions.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind, affecting the entire north and north-east region.

Gales of up to 105mph were recorded in the Cairngorms overnight, with winds speeds reaching highs of 68mph in Wick and 64mph in Tain.

Residents in Lossiemouth have also been enduring strong winds, reaching highs of 60mph.

Road closures

In Aberdeenshire, a section of the A981 Fraserburgh to New Deer road has been closed to motorists due to a number of fallen down trees.

Police have imposed a road closure between Memsie and Strichen as Aberdeenshire Council work to clear the carriageway.

A diversion remains in place, however, officers are warning the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

The B993 also remains partially blocked in two places due to a number of fallen trees.

Motorists face disruption between Kemnay and Monymusk due to a fallen down tree on the bends near Stanley Clark scrap yard.

Further down the road, a similar blockage has been reported close to Glenton Collages near Tillyfourie.

Meanwhile, in the Highlands and islands region, the Dornoch bridge remains closed to high sided vehicles as gales of up to 60mph are recorded in the area.

High tides have also forces officers in Orkney to close the Churchill Barriers until “further notice.”

Rail disruption

Disruption has also been felt on Scotland’s rail lines this morning as a result of the weather.

Rail services to Portlethen are facing delays or cancellation today after a tree fell down onto the line.

NEW: A tree is blocking the railway, @NetworkRailSCOT staff are on the scene at Portlethen but delays and cancelations are expected. We'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/8T6PPyAgbn — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 7, 2021

Network Rail engineers are currently on the scene working to clear the blockage to help avoid further delays to scheduled services.

Rail passsengers travelling north and being diverted via Inverness along the Highland Main Line before connecting to services heading east to Aberdeen.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption on the line until 2pm.

It has been windy overnight and this morning across northern and eastern Scotland 🌬️ Here are the strongest gusts recorded up to 0800 today 👇 pic.twitter.com/LAAWSwFAf7 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 7, 2021

Ferry disruption

Ferry operator Calmac have been forced to withdraw a number of crossings as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Sailings between Mallaig and the Small Isles; Mallaig and Admadale; Fionnphort and Iona and Tarbert and Lochranza have ground to a halt due to the rough seas and gale-force winds.

Meanwhile, a host of other scheduled crossings face being axed or severely disrupted as a result of the weather.

Northlink Ferries have also been forced to call off services to Orkney today over fears for public safety.

M.V. Hamnavoe, due to sail between Stromness and Scrabster on the mainland, have been called off for the duration of the day due to the conditions.