Harry Potter and Wimpy Kid are top picks from Aberdeenshire’s libraries in 2018

The adventures of a boy wizard and a fantasy tale were the biggest draws at Aberdeenshire libraries last year, new figures show.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, which runs the area’s 55 libraries including three mobile libraries, the most borrowed book in 2018 was from JK Rowling’s hit Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was the top draw – but the limelight was taken by Jeff Kinney.

No fewer than seven books from the writer’s Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series made it on to the top 10 most borrowed titles list for Aberdeenshire in the year.

Completing the list was Michael Morpurgo’s book War Horse and RJ Palacio’s story Wonder.

Visitors to the area’s libraries can also borrow DVDs and topping the charts last year was the seventh series of hit TV show Game of Thrones, whose stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wed at Wardhill Castle in June.

Second place went to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, followed by whodunnit tale Murder On The Orient Express.

Fourth most popular was the fifth season of scary series American Horror Story, followed by family movie Paddington 2.

The sixth series of Game of Thrones was the sixth most popular and the list was completed by Spider Man: Homecoming, pilot drama American Made, Fast and Furious 8 and The Mummy.

Councillor Alastair Forsyth, a member of the council’s culture and sports sub committee, said he was pleased with the variety of books and DVDs borrowed from the libraries and hoped the popularity of the service would continue.

“It’s wonderful to see such a wide range of people using the libraries we have right across Aberdeenshire,” he said.

“You get children reading kids’ books right up to older people – many of whom have learned how to use the internet and have brushed up on their computer skills thanks to the library.

“These are tremendous social hubs and it is important we continue to use the space effectively.

“For example, my local library in Turriff has a post- cancer recovery group which meets there, as well as an Alzheimer’s support group.

“There is potential for other services such as cafes, so we can make the most of the space.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We stock a broad range of titles in both traditional and digital forms to appeal to as wide an audience as possible and tastes often reflect what is popular on a national and global scale.

“Many people still like to sit down with a good book but in recent years we’ve seen increased interest in the likes of e-book, audiobooks and e-publications that people can view on a wide range of digital devices.”

He added: “Our services will continue to evolve to meet local demand.”