Hare hunt findings shock as north-east highest in new report

The north-east recorded the highest level of hares being hunted by dogs in the country, according to a new report.

The findings, reported by Scottish Government, showed the north-east police division area dealt with 10 offences of “hare coursing” during the 2016-17 financial year.

The act means that dogs are used to illegally chase and kill hares.

Across the entire region, 33 instances of wild animal offences were recorded, with fish poaching the most common.

The region had the third-highest level of offences in the country, behind the Highlands and Tayside, which saw 58 and 34 offences respectively.

In a statement, Scottish Land and Estates said these crimes were “unacceptable”.