Hardworking north-east nurses to be recognised at awards

Nominations are being sought for north-east nurses who go above and beyond in the profession.

The nurses’ league is looking to recognise the delivery of outstanding person-centred care by a registered nurse or midwife working at one of the hospitals across NHS Grampian.

It is hoped that staff and members of the public will put their suggestions forward for someone who has given fantastic individual care, or has gone the extra mile to make a positive impact on patient experience in the hospital.

The winner will be given a £500 cash prize, which can be used to help enhance their personal and professional development.

Nominations should be made in writing by August 31 and the award will be presented at the Celebrating Excellence event on October 30.

Forms submitted for the award should include the staff member’s name and area of work, details on why they are worthy of winning the award and the nominator’s own name and address.

They can be emailed to nhsg.nursesleague@nhs.net or by post to Practice Education and Development, Ashgrove House, Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen, AB25 2ZA.