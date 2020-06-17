Hardship fund for north-east B&B owners opens for applications

A fund to support bed and breakfasts and small serviced accommodation providers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who have been hit by the Covid-19 lockdown is now open for applications.

The B&B Fund Grant provides one-off hardship relief grants of £3,000 to businesses who have not been able to access support through other schemes as a result of their banking status.

The fund excludes other types of non-serviced accommodation providers, such as self-catering, caravan accommodation and Airbnb.

Individuals must apply in the Local Authority area where the business is located.

To apply for the grant, and see a full list of conditions for eligibility, small serviced accommodation providers in Aberdeen City can visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/bb-fund-grant while those in Aberdeenshire can visit aberdeenshire.gov.uk/business/business-covid-19/coronavirus-business-support-grants/#bed