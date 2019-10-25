Hard-hitting safety campaign to be shown to north-east pupils

North-east school pupils will be shown a hard-hitting road safety demonstration next month.

Emergency services, survivors and those who have lost relatives in crashes will talk to youngsters as part of Safe Drive Stay Alive.

The pupils will be shown graphic scenes of accidents and the aftermath of collisions to help educate them about safe driving.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, Cllr Anne Stirling, said: “The importance of the Safe Drive Stay Alive roadshow in our community cannot be underestimated.

“Its hard-hitting message highlights the often horrific outcomes as a result of poor driving such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or being distracted, ensuring our young motorists are continually reminded to drive safely.”

Safe Drive Stay Alive 2019 will be held on November 15 at 7pm at the Beach Ballroom.