Aberdeen harbour traffic on the rise

Harbour bosses have hailed news that shipping traffic arriving in Aberdeen has risen significantly in the last year.

The number of vessels using the port rose by more than 2,000 in 2018.

Cruise ship passenger numbers are also up, increasing by 71% over the course of the year.

Michelle Handforth, Aberdeen Harbour Board’s chief executive, said: “2018 proved to be a very healthy year in terms of activity, and without doubt this reflected a more positive outlook from the markets that we support.

“The marked increases in both project vessels and cruise passenger activity also illustrates the portfolio of business that Aberdeen harbour is home to, supporting the widest customer base.

“We have also had a very successful year in terms of our construction project in 2018, and the footprint of the new harbour is really beginning to emerge from the sea and take shape.”