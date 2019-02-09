Applications open for Aberdeen Harbour funding

Community groups have been urged to apply for a share of £30,000.

Aberdeen Harbour Board said the cash will be shared between three organisations that support health and wellbeing or provide environmental improvement.

Applications to the harbour’s community action fund will be accepted until March 1.

Since launching in 2014, 49 projects in the city have been given grants.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of the harbour board, said: “At one of the most historically important periods in the harbour’s history, we would like to build on the funding programme to date, by providing projects with larger funds.

“We hope to become involved with the chosen organisations. This funding is an important element of the harbour’s purpose to create prosperity for generations to come.”

More information in apply for funding is available at the website of the Aberdeen Harbour Board.