‘Happy memories will be lost’: Inn which became ‘AWPR victim’ to be demolished for new homes

A north-east inn which became a “victim of the AWPR” after more than 200 years of trade is one step closer to being demolished.

The owner of the Lairhillock Inn, near Stonehaven, claimed the Aberdeen bypass was the final nail in the venue’s coffin following “absolutely rubbish trade” for “quite some time”.

Sandy Law closed it last March, soon after tabling plans to knock down the building and build five plush homes on the site – which we can now show detailed design images of.

Yesterday, councillors expressed some regret that demolishing the once popular pub and restaurant would eradicate the scene of “many happy memories” for generations of locals.

But ultimately members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee gave Mr Law’s plans their blessing.

Lairhillock Inn’s road to ruin

The former coaching inn, located just off the B979 at Netherley, has been a prominent part of the Mearns countryside for about 210 years.

In its glory days it was on the most commonly used route between Deeside and Stonehaven.

But it struggled to make ends meet in its later years, with the arrival of the AWPR deciding its fate.

With the construction of the billion-pound bypass, traffic heading north and south through the area typically now goes to the new dual carriageway.

It was run by the Law family for the final 14 years of its existence, its log fire crackling for the final time 18 months ago.

Mr Law last year told us how the route had been the tipping point after years of struggle.

He said: “Trade has been absolutely rubbish for quite some time.

“Pubs and restaurants, even in town, but especially those in the country, are dying everywhere for all kinds of reasons.”

Sadness at demise of storied venue

The area committee was yesterday briefed about the proposal for new homes at the site.

Councillor Ian Mollison had mixed feelings.

Mr Mollison is worried that the building could be left to rot if the application is not approved when it later goes before elected members for a final decision.

He said: “It is a shame that none of the original building could be kept.

“Taking on board other examples such as Cammies at Cammachmore, it’s now lying there unwanted, no sign of development there.

“I wouldn’t like to see the same thing happening at the Lairhillock.

“It’s got a lot of happy memories and I’m afraid that they are going to remain memories with little evidence on site of what has been there.”

Councillor Jeff Hutchison said he found the application “cavalier” and felt that more should have been done to preserve the inn.

He said: “Not much weight has been given to the historic nature of the original inn”.

Mr Hutchison moved to refuse the application but received no support from his fellow members.

Lairhillock Inn ‘lacks historic significance’

Meanwhile, North Kincardine councillor Colin Pike suggested the plan be moved to Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) with a recommendation for approval.

He said: “There has been no public outcry or objections.

“The site and buildings have evolved over time, the original building has lost any architectural or historical significance.”

His suggestion was seconded by councillor Alison Evison and supported by the majority of the committee.

The application will now be determined by the ISC at a later date.

Scroll down to see design images of the new houses which could be built on the site –