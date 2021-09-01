Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

‘Happy memories will be lost’: Inn which became ‘AWPR victim’ to be demolished for new homes

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter, and Ben Hendry
01/09/2021, 11:45 am
Sandy Law says the AWPR battered trade at his Lairhillock Inn, and now he wants to knock it down for new homes.

A north-east inn which became a “victim of the AWPR” after more than 200 years of trade is one step closer to being demolished.

The owner of the Lairhillock Inn, near Stonehaven, claimed the Aberdeen bypass was the final nail in the venue’s coffin following “absolutely rubbish trade” for “quite some time”.

Sandy Law closed it last March, soon after tabling plans to knock down the building and build five plush homes on the site – which we can now show detailed design images of.

Yesterday, councillors expressed some regret that demolishing the once popular pub and restaurant would eradicate the scene of “many happy memories” for generations of locals.

But ultimately members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee gave Mr Law’s plans their blessing.

Mr Law, pictured here at the inn in 2017, was dismayed by the bypass’s impact on his business. Picture by Kami Thomson

Lairhillock Inn’s road to ruin

The former coaching inn, located just off the B979 at Netherley, has been a prominent part of the Mearns countryside for about 210 years.

In its glory days it was on the most commonly used route between Deeside and Stonehaven.

But it struggled to make ends meet in its later years, with the arrival of the AWPR deciding its fate.

With the construction of the billion-pound bypass, traffic heading north and south through the area typically now goes to the new dual carriageway.

It was run by the Law family for the final 14 years of its existence, its log fire crackling for the final time 18 months ago.

Pictured is a the connection between the AWPR Fastlane, the A90 at Stonehaven and the B979 Netherly Road.<br />Picture by Darrell Benns in 2018. Credit to Cabro Aviation and HJS Helicopters

Mr Law last year told us how the route had been the tipping point after years of struggle.

He said: “Trade has been absolutely rubbish for quite some time.

“Pubs and restaurants, even in town, but especially those in the country, are dying everywhere for all kinds of reasons.”

The Lairhillock Inn could soon be flattened

Sadness at demise of storied venue

The area committee was yesterday briefed about the proposal for new homes at the site.

Councillor Ian Mollison had mixed feelings.

Mr Mollison is worried that the building could be left to rot if the application is not approved when it later goes before elected members for a final decision.

He said: “It is a shame that none of the original building could be kept.

“Taking on board other examples such as Cammies at Cammachmore, it’s now lying there unwanted, no sign of development there.

“I wouldn’t like to see the same thing happening at the Lairhillock.

“It’s got a lot of happy memories and I’m afraid that they are going to remain memories with little evidence on site of what has been there.”

The traditional bar and restaurant was a favourite for decades. Picture by Darrell Benns

Councillor Jeff Hutchison said he found the application “cavalier” and felt that more should have been done to preserve the inn.

He said: “Not much weight has been given to the historic nature of the original inn”.

Mr Hutchison moved to refuse the application but received no support from his fellow members.

Lairhillock Inn ‘lacks historic significance’

Meanwhile, North Kincardine councillor Colin Pike suggested the plan be moved to Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) with a recommendation for approval.

He said: “There has been no public outcry or objections.

“The site and buildings have evolved over time, the original building has lost any architectural or historical significance.”

His suggestion was seconded by councillor Alison Evison and supported by the majority of the committee.

The application will now be determined by the ISC at a later date.

Scroll down to see design images of the new houses which could be built on the site – 