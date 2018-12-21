North-east volunteers to hand out Christmas hampers to elderly people in need

North-east volunteers are set to deliver hampers of festive food to older people in need.

Teams of volunteers in Aberdeenshire from the Royal Voluntary Service will be hand-delivering hampers packed with goodies to people supported by the charity.

The charity has received funding from the Asda Foundation.

Sarah Murray, operations manager for Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Loneliness can be a real problem for those without family or friends nearby, particularly older people at Christmas.

“With Asda Foundation’s funding, we have been able to deliver over 8,000 hampers.”

Annmarie Rocks, senior co-ordinator at the Asda Foundation said: “As we celebrate 30 years of supporting charities, we are proud to be be able to support Royal Voluntary Service with its Christmas hamper deliveries again this year.”

