Sunday, November 3rd 2019
News / Local

Halloween Horrors competition winners revealed

by Callum Main
01/11/2019, 3:42 pm Updated: 03/11/2019, 2:23 pm
Jacob
Harper with Laura and Leah
Cole
WINNER!! Jayce
Zoe
Zach
Willow Padgham
William and Angus
Viviana
Tyler and Luke
Tia
Owen
Kayla
Aiden
Aiden
Taylor
Talia
Sophie
Sophie
Jake
Sienna
WINNER!! Alfie
Sadie
Rylee
Ryan
Ryan
Rihenna
Olivia
Olivia
Nylah
Nova
Noah
Noah
Nemi
Halle
Kyle
Ariyah
Millie
Mia
Megan
Max
Max
Mason
Madison
Luke
Lucy and Arihana
Lucy
Livi
LilyGrace
Leo
Lennon
Lauren
Lara
Kingsley and Olivia
Kian
Kaiser-Bear, Kingsley, Clayton
Kai
WINNER!! Lucy
Kai and Lola
Kacey
Junior, Michael, Mollie, Vinnie
Jack and Sally
Isla
Isla
Ioan
Indy
Christopher
Hannah
Grayson
Grayson and Gabriella
Georgina
Freya
Fraser
Ffion
Evie
Evie
Eryn
Emily
Emily
Emie
Elsie
WINNER!! Logan and Robyn
Eloise
Elliot and Hayden
Ellie
Dylan and Ellie
Dylan
Dug the dog
WINNER!! Alfie
Danielle
Codi
Charlotte
Charlotte
Cameron
Calan and Ellie
Bradley
Blake
Birdie
Rhys and Blair
Ava-Marrie
Ava
Arran
Aria
Arabella
Angus
Amy
Amy
Amy
Amber
Alysa
Alix
Alfie
Alesha
Aaron

We’ve had an amazing response to this year’s Halloween Horrors competition.

Everything from the classic zombie, Dracula and witch costumes featured alongside Pennywise, headless girls and even Ursula from the Little Mermaid.

We’ve featured more than 100 images submitted to the competition. Scroll through the gallery to find out if your child is one of our five £25 Bon Accord gift voucher winners!

If your child is one of our winners call our promotions team on 01224 343219 between 9am and 5pm on Monday to claim their prize.

Breaking