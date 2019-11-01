Halloween Horrors competition winners revealed

We’ve had an amazing response to this year’s Halloween Horrors competition.

Everything from the classic zombie, Dracula and witch costumes featured alongside Pennywise, headless girls and even Ursula from the Little Mermaid.

We’ve featured more than 100 images submitted to the competition. Scroll through the gallery to find out if your child is one of our five £25 Bon Accord gift voucher winners!

If your child is one of our winners call our promotions team on 01224 343219 between 9am and 5pm on Monday to claim their prize.