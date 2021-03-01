North-east architecture firm reaches final of competition

An award-winning architecture and design practice Halliday Fraser Munro has reached the finals of a national competition.

The firm has been shortlisted in the Business Resilience category and reached the finals in the Architectural Excellence Award (Public Use) section for its work as design team leader on the Inverurie Community Campus development.

Now in their eighth year, The Scottish Property Awards celebrate excellence in Scottish real estate.

The national competition attracted entries from more than 50 businesses dedicated to positive change and property development in Scotland.

Founded in 1993, Halliday Fraser Munro has been shortlisted 23 times for Architectural Excellence in the Scottish Property Awards.

David Halliday, Halliday Fraser Munro managing director, said: “We’re honoured to be shortlisted in two categories in the prestigious Scottish Property Awards.

“It’s a credit to everyone in our firm that, despite the ongoing pressures of the pandemic, we have continued to perform well as a business and produce consistently excellent results for our clients.

“And we’re pleased that our work on the multi-million pound Inverurie Community Campus, with our partners, has been recognised.

“It’s a development for the town to be proud of.

“We’re looking forward to the finals of the awards in March.”

The Scottish Property Awards will be hosted as a digital awards experience live from the Glasgow Doubletree by Hilton at 6.30pm on Thursday March 25.