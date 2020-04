Oilfield services giant Halliburton will “significantly reduce” its workforce in the coming weeks, according to chief executive Jeff Miller.

In an email sent to the firm’s employees, seen by Energy Voice, the CEO said it was “with a heavy heart” he made the announcement, as the company adjusts to the oil price drop and the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Miller said those affected will be treated “with the utmost dignity as possible” as they depart Halliburton.