Halliburton to shut main Aberdeen office

US oilfield services giant Halliburton has confirmed it will close its main UK office in Aberdeen.

The move, which the firm said is part of a European consolidation related to “current market conditions”, will see it put Halliburton House in Dyce on the market, while moving staff to its two other facilities in the city.

The decision will also see a number of staff continue to work remotely from home.

It is understood no job losses will result from the office closure.

