Halfords welcomes customers into Aberdeen stores to browse products

Halfords are now welcoming customers into its stores to browse products in Aberdeen.

The retailer has been open during the pandemic after being labelled an essential shop but customers could only place orders with staff members at the front of the store.

Now they will be allowed inside the store and buy products from within as Halfords adopt a “retail lite” model.

These changes began at the Torry and Kittybrewster branches on Tuesday.

An extensive range of social distancing measures have been put in place including limiting the amount of customers into the store, installing a cleaning station at the entrance and floor markings.

Staff members have been given visors and sneeze screens, while customers have been asked not to handle or try on products.

Graham Stapleton, Halfords CEO, said: “With lockdown restrictions lifting many of us are starting to think about returning to work and what our commutes will begin to look like and we’ve seen a big surge in demand for e-bikes and e-scooters.

“More members of the public are turning to e-bikes to help them commute to work as an affordable alternative to public transport or driving. We offer a wide range of e-bikes which can facilitate journeys of up to 60 miles on one charge.

“With our roads becoming slightly busier we are also anticipating a similar level of demand for our motoring products and services in the coming days, as people begin to use vehicles again that in some cases will have been off the road for many weeks.

“The expansion of our new Retail Lite model will assist us in meeting this increased demand, which in turn will allow us to continue helping to keep the UK moving.”

In addition to its retail stores, Halfords currently has 346 of its 373 garages, and 77 vans, operating under a contactless model.

