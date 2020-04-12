Half-price car hire for north-east NHS workers

NHS workers in Aberdeen are being given a 50% discount on a car hire scheme to help them get to work safely during Covid-19.

Co-Wheels is offering the discounted price to all NHS care staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, as well as frontline carers and NHS volunteers who can access the vehicles in Aberdeen.

It is also removing its membership cost and monthly fees for those workers who want to take part in the scheme.

Those who sign up can use pay-as-you-go car hire, with booking available from 30-minute hires to full days, with a smart card issued for access.

It is hoped the scheme will help key workers commute or get vital supplies without relying on public transport, which is running less often or could make safe social distancing harder in some cases.