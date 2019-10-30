Hairy Bikers set for Aberdeen Music Hall gig

A popular TV chef duo are set to ride into Aberdeen next year.

Si King and Dave Myers, aka The Hairy Bikers, are bringing their live show, combining cooking and conversation, to the Music Hall on November 13 2020.

The Hairy Bikers’ TV show has run for more than a decade and they have also sold more than 5.7 million cookbooks.

Aberdeen Performing Arts programming manager Steven Milne said: “Dave and Si never fail to entertain with their distinctive humour, fascinating stories and of course mouth-watering cooking demonstrations. An evening with the Hairy Bikers is always a treat.”

Si and Dave said: “We can’t wait to tour again in 2020. The audience is a huge part of our show so no night is the same.

“There will be music, chat, food, questions, answers, fun and frolics.”

Tickets for An Evening with the Hairy Bikers go on Friends pre-sale tomorrow at 10am, and on general sale on Friday at 10am.

They will be available to buy from aberdeenperformingarts.com, by phoning 01224 641122 or by visiting the box office at the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre or the Lemon Tree.