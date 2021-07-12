Haddo House welcomes return of live music and announces 10th anniversary arts festival

Haddo House has welcomed the return of live music and announced the Haddo Arts Festival will return for its 10th anniversary year.

Three talented musicians will perform at the stunning venue later this month, with all events recorded and later streamed as part of the Haddo Arts Festival.

On Tuesday July 20, one of Scotland’s best-loved traditional music ensembles, The Whistlebinkies, will be playing at Haddo for the first time.

Then, on Wednesday July 21, The Bach Players – a group of singers and players known for their engaging programmes of 17th and 18th-century music – will give their first live performance since 2019.

And on Thursday July 22, baritone Jamie MacDougall will return to Haddo with a programme of personal songs, accompanied by Michael Barnett.

All three concerts begin at 3pm. The hall has a capacity of 330, but to ensure music fans are able to socially distance, the tickets are limited to just 50. Click here for more information and if you wish to purchase tickets.

Since only a small audience will be able to enjoy these events, they will all be recorded and will be made available for the public to watch in October when they are streamed on the Haddo Arts YouTube channel as part of the Haddo Arts Festival – taking place from October 9 to 16.

The festival will be primarily online and will also include two other events which were delivered earlier this month.

On July 2, renowned pianist Joanna MacGregor delighted an audience with her recital of works by Bach, Chick Corea, Schumann and Beethoven, and her own transcriptions of pieces by Piazolla and Nina Simone.

She also gave the David and June Gordon illustrated lecture, a fascinating insight into the challenges of Baroque interpretation and the cross-fertilisation with jazz improvisation.