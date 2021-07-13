Habitual thief in dock after stealing charity box from north community cafe

A habitual thief with a heroin addiction stole a charity box from a community cafe in the Highlands.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 37-year-old mother-of -four Alana Syrjanen went into the Muir Hub cafe, in Muir of Ord, on May 2, 2019.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said Syrjanen stood in the food queue but didn’t buy anything – but asked if the cafe had any possible job vacancies.

She was told no jobs were available but as a member of staff turned away to get a phone number for her, she vanished from the cafe.

It was later discovered that the British Red Cross charity box was missing – and a check of CCTV showed Syrjanen carrying out the offence.

‘A blatant and silly offence’

Mrs Gair added: “Examination of CCTV showed that it was her that took it.”

Defence solicitor John MacColl told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that his client’s record for dishonesty did her little credit and blamed it on her addiction to heroin.

He added: “This was a blatant and silly offence captured on CCTV.

Mr MacColl added that his client had another case calling in Tain where a drug treatment and testing order assessment has been called for.

Sentence was deferred on Syrjanen, whose address was given in court as Corrie Road, Muir of Ord, until August 26 to await the outcome of whether she is suitable for the drug programme.

The British Red Cross helps people across the UK and around the world.

A spokesman for the charity said: “All donations to the British Red Cross ensure we can continue our vital work supporting people in crisis, from funding wheelchair loans, to helping people affected by war and natural disasters.

“We are grateful to people up and down the country for their continued support.”