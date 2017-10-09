Pure Gym plan takes step forward as warrant issued

Plans to open a new gym next to IKEA in Aberdeen have taken a step forward after a building warrant was granted.

Pure Gym wants to open its third site in the Granite City and is hoping it will be ready for winter this year.

The fitness firm has received a boost this week as a building warrant was issued by Aberdeen City Council to fit out the gym.

This includes the installation of partitioning, ceilings and architectural finishes.

Plans were given the go-ahead for the gym in June this year after there were no takers for the previous idea of having a supermarket or convenience store at the Wellington Circle unit.

The facility will be the third of its kind in Aberdeen, as the company already operates one in Shiprow and another in the Kittybrewster Retail Park.

Nigg Community Council and Cove and Altens Community Council had both welcomed the scheme as they wished to see the empty site utilised.

The gym will be next to the IKEA store that opened in May last year and the Starbucks drive-thru outlet, which opened in February this year.