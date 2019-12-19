Gym plans approved at former Aberdeen office

Proposals to build a gym in a vacant Aberdeen property have been approved.

Design firm APM Ltd lodged plans to add the facility to Riverside House in Aberdeen.

The five-storey structure on Riverside Drive is currently empty with the new plans submitted earlier this month.

The gym would be for public use and would take up approximately half the existing ground floor.

The building boasts views across the River Dee with South College Street and Wellington Suspension Bridge nearby.

A report by city council planning bosses said it is “unlikely” the addition of the workout facility would have a negative impact on the building.

The document said: “Given the location of the use within the existing building, it is unlikely that it would have any adverse impact on the character and amenity of the surrounding areas.

“In terms of parking impacts, while there would be a shortfall in the number of car parking spaces available within the existing car park, there is unlikely to be any adverse impact due to the site’s location in relation to public car parking, and given that it can be accessed via other modes of active travel.”