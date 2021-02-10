A generous Aberdeen gym owner has donated almost £1,000 to two charities to ensure they can continue to support those in need.

Jake Poblocki, who owns HUSH Private Gym on Riverside Drive, is giving the organisations £100 each per week to help them stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money, which is being raised through gym equipment rentals, will go towards Mental Health Aberdeen and PATH Torbay – where Jake grew up in England.

The kits are tailored to the strength of the individual and contain equipment such as dumbbells, barbells, and medicine balls.

So far, around 18 kits have been rented out – with more than half of the revenue going to charity.

Mental Health Aberdeen provides counselling and information services to adults and young people experiencing difficulties related to their mental health and wellbeing.

The organisation was formed in 1950, making it one of the oldest charities working with people experiencing mental health difficulties.

Meanwhile, PATH Torbay supports those who find themselves homeless, and individuals and families at risk of homelessness, vulnerable or in crisis.

Jake, from Woodside, explained how the rental scheme helps the organisations.

© Jake Poblocki

He said: “In March last year, we rented out kit packages to existing clients and also people who don’t even use the gym.

“It worked really well during the first lockdown so we decided to do it again, with more than half of the revenue we have coming in being given to charity.

“The kit rental brings in around £400 a week, so I’m giving each of the charities £100 each per week each to keep them going.

“When I was picking charities I wanted them to be local to me, and I wanted the money to go to worthwhile causes.

“Mental Health Aberdeen is Aberdeen-based, and when I spoke to them and they were really grateful to receive the money.”

The 26-year-old added: “Aberdeen is dark, it’s wet and it’s cold. You can’t do anything at the moment because of the restrictions. People will be struggling mentally which is why the organisation is so important.

“There is a big problem with homelessness in Torbay which is why I picked PATH Torbay.”

Under Scotland’s level four Covid-19 restrictions, indoor sports facilities, including gyms, were forced to close.

Jake added: “It’s been difficult, but it is what it is. You just have to try and be positive and make the best out of it.”