Gym-goers in north-east offered heavy discounts as leisure facilities reopen

Live Life Aberdeenshire has announced a swathe of promotional price offers to welcome customers back into its gyms, sports courts and swimming pools throughout September.

The Aberdeenshire Council body, which operates a number of leisure facilities across the region, has cut many prices by half or more as its sites gradually reopen.

A 30-day gym pass, which originally cost £39, is now £20, and the gym or swim only option has had its price reduced to £15 from £31.45 – with a discounted pass for households too.

Individual exercise sessions, including fitness classes and gym entry, are half price at £3.20.

An individual swim now costs £2.80, and a group swim £6.80, while there is also a heavy discount on the use of sports courts and outdoor pitches.

Prices are reduced further for those on a low income, students, young people and the over-60s, with all-inclusive passes for those with low incomes priced at £8.

Six key facilities have now been reopened by Live Life Aberdeenshire, with the rest opening their doors on a phased basis.

The six currently available are Banchory, Banff, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Turriff, though people can still do outdoor fitness sessions at facilities that are currently closed.

Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

All customers are asked to book and pay for their chosen activity before attending.