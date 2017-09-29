Friday, September 29th 2017 Show Links
Aberdeenshire gym firm workers laid off as business hit by problems

by Reporter
29/09/2017
North-east gym business Aden Morgan Summers – trading as Millennium Leisure – is in administration, with all eight staff having been made redundant.

Iain Fraser and Tom MacLennan, partners with business advisory firm FRP Advisory, said they had been appointed as joint administrators.

Founded in 1997, Millennium Leisure operated gyms in Inverurie and Peterhead.

FRP Advisory said cash flow problems at the business stemmed from the oil and gas downturn and rising costs, such as higher business rates.

The joint administrators are marketing the assets for sale, and urging prospective buyers to contact them quickly.

