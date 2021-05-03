Gull trapped in top floor flat in Banff causes concern across the region

A gull has been trapped in a top-floor flat on Banff High Street.

The bird was spotted by local residents at the weekend, with concerned passers-by reporting this incident to the Scottish SPCA and to the Evening Express.

It was seen to be frantically trying to escape the flat, which is understood to be empty and locked.

The property is above Duncan and Todd optician on the town’s High Street, with efforts underway to trace the owner so that they can release the gull.

Concerned locals are worried that the bird would be dehydrated and in need of medical attention due to being trapped in the flat for the last few days.

Posts have been published on numerous local groups and social media to try and trace the owner so that they can help.

New Arc and the police have also been made aware of the trapped gull.

SSPCA investigate

The Scottish SPCA has confirmed that they are currently investigating the incident, and are trying to gain entry to the property.

Senior animal rescue officer, Kyle McWhirr, said: “We received reports of a trapped gull on Banff High Street this weekend.

“We have not yet been able to locate the owner of the very top flat above Duncan & Todd Optician, and it could be that this is an empty holiday home.

“We have liaised with the police, the council, and neighbours but still are unable to find the owners to gain entry and help this gull.

“If you are the owner of this flat or have any information that could help us, please contact our helpline immediately on 03000 999 999.”

The gull could be seen struggling and in distress in the flat over the weekend, with people unable to help it due to the flat being locked and empty.

It is thought that the property is a holiday let, which is why it is unoccupied.