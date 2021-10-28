Guitar collector chased and assaulted girlfriend who pawned instrument

A guitar collector chased and assaulted his girlfriend in the street after learning she’d pawned one of his precious instruments.

Peter Main flew into a rage when he realised his on-off partner of two years had sold one of his nine guitars for just £60.

And when the 50-year-old spotted her on Hayton Road he charged towards her and chased her as she tried to flee.

When Main caught up he grabbed and shook the woman, all in front of police officers who happened to be in the area responding to an unrelated alarm at a Nisa store.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10am on October 14 when the woman was walking along Hayton Road while police responded to the alarm at Nisa.

Pawnshop wanted £90 for the guitar

He said: “As she passed, the accused was standing at the junction with Formartine Road and began to run towards her.

“She turned and ran towards the locus. The accused grabbed hold of her and shook her.”

Police officers who were at Nisa immediately attended and found Main “shouting incoherently”.

He was restrained, cautioned, arrested, and taken to the Kittybrewster station.

The woman, who was not injured, refused to provide a statement to police.

Main, of Wingate Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault.

‘He was certainly angry about the financial ramifications’

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “The reason for the dispute is, perhaps the usual, money.”

He explained Main collects guitars as a hobby and has amassed nine of the instruments.

Mr Monro went on: “The situation is the complainer took one of said guitars to the pawn shop and got £60 for it.

“As it transpires, the accused became aware of that happening, and so he was hoping to be able to get it back, but was asked to pay £90.

“He was certainly angry about the financial ramifications.

“He did chase across the road towards her, she then turned and ran away, he followed her and seized her and shook her. There was no injury.

“Unluckily for him, the police are at the locus because the alarm system of the Nisa shop had gone off accidentally.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Main, who never did get the guitar back, £210.

