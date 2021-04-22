Those thirsty for a pint or two don’t have to wait much longer with beer gardens reopening across Scotland on Monday – but with a few days still to go, we asked the people of Aberdeen what they are most looking forward to.

After four long months of lockdown, beer gardens and outdoor areas have finally been given the green light to reopen following confirmation by Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week.

The changes are the most significant since the second coronavirus lockdown was put in place in January.

For many this gives a renewed opportunity to socialise and clink glasses once again.

‘A proper pint of Tennents’

“It is still a bit nerve-racking but exciting at the same time.

“Working in a bar, it is a lot of fun talking to customers about drinks and what they like, I have missed that atmosphere a lot.

“Come the reopening, me and my partner are definitely looking forward to a proper pint of Tennents – the tins are OK but from the keg is different.”

‘Freedoms we have missed’

“The fact we can now enjoy a drink outside with friends is just one of these freedoms we have missed.

“We just love to be able to go down and have a beverage.

“A tonic with a long gin – I can’t wait to get my hands on that, what more can you ask for.

David Bowman, 73, retired

‘Always Guinness’

“Who isn’t – I am definitely looking forward to the pubs reopening.

“I think it is the social interaction and contact with friends people are missing most.

“For me, sporting events in the pubs tends to be where we get together.

“As for a drink I’m most looking forward to, it is always Guinness. I can drink plenty of wine at home but I need that Guinness off the tap.”

