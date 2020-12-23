Guidelines published for return to Aberdeen schools in January

New guidelines for Aberdeen children for the start of the next term have been published.

Aberdeen, along with the rest of mainland Scotland, will be moved to level four of the Scottish Government’s strategic framework from Boxing Day for a period of at least three weeks, as announced at the weekend by the First Minister.

Parents, carers and school staff have been contacted and advised of changes to schooling – which includes a lengthening of the school Christmas holidays by four days for the majority of children and young people.

Staff are proposed to return to work as usual on January 5, with some employees to return to school buildings to support the delivery of key worker childcare, however others will be directed to work from home to ensure a quality remote curriculum can be delivered.

It has been proposed an additional closure day for planning will take place on January 5, with a suite of professional learning to be delivered from January 5 to 8 to ensure staff are confident in remote delivery.

As young people will be returning to remote learning for a period, it has been proposed that a system for families to collect a chromebook if required for at home working is established, with WiFi dongles to be purchased and offered to families without internet access.

A letter sent out by Eleanor Sheppard, chief education officer at Aberdeen City Council, said: “All children will access their Google classroom from January 11.

“Children and young people in attendance in school buildings will be supported to access their curriculum remotely from the school building whilst all other children and young people will access learning from home.

“The role of the ‘in school’ team changes at this point from that of childcare provider to a support for children and young people to access their Google Classroom.

“From January 11 all children and young people require to be provided with an appropriate timetable on remote learning and a means of accessing their curriculum

“A full return to school buildings and face-to-face learning and teaching is initially anticipated for all children on January 18.”

Provision for the delivery of childcare for essential key workers is also anticipated to be put in place, however will be available only when key workers are on shift, and only to be available during school hours.

A form is planned to be sent out to families so that key workers can request provision, and will begin to be sent out this week.

Once the majority of applications have been received, work will be undertaken with schools to identify space needed.

Key worker childcare will also only be offered to the most critical of key workers, with children under 14.

A soup and sandwich lunch will be provided for those in receipt of free school meals and the usual lunch charge will apply for those not eligible for free school meals.