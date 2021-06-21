Guide Dogs Scotland launches new service for north-east children

Guide Dogs Scotland has launched a new service for families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire affected by sight loss.

My Time to Play is a free service set up by the charity to help children four and under learn important developmental skills.

As around 80% of learning is visual, children with sight loss need to explore the world in a different way, so the sessions are designed for them to do this in a fun and supportive way.

Lisa Petrie, head of children, young people and families at Guide Dogs, said: “Discovering a child has a vision impairment can be a worrying and confusing time for families.

“Every year we help hundreds of families build their skills, knowledge, and confidence, and provide tailored support that is right for each family’s specific needs.

“Small adaptations and innovations can really support families to help their children to live the life they choose.”

The service will be led by habilitation specialists from the charity who are experts on children with sight loss and will share their skill and knowledge with families.

The hour-long sessions will run for seven weeks and are an opportunity for parents o meet other people in a similar situation and to share their experiences.

Guide Dogs Scotland also offer other services to support children and adults with sight loss, including guide and buddy dogs, custom made books and technology support.

The My Time to Play sessions will take place on Zoom from July 1 and run on a weekly basis, with the possibility of face-to-face meetings once restrictions ease.

Those interested in taking part should register via children@guidedogs.org.uk or on 0800 781 1444.