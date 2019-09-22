Guidance on building material to protect Aberdeen’s historic buildings

Aberdeen councillors have agreed to hold a public consultation on measures designed to protect the city’s historic granite buildings.

Representatives on Aberdeen City Council’s planning development committee agreed to consult on the content of a draft technical advice notice (TAN), providing guidance on building materials which can and cannot be used in external structures across the city while being in keeping with the surroundings.

A report submitted to the committee highlighted the lack of technical advice available on which materials were to be used.

It added: “In the absence of such guidance, the materials chosen for new buildings across the city can often be at odds with the city’s distinct sense of place or a development’s more localised context.”

Committee convener Councillor Marie Boulton said the TAN, if approved, would benefit the city’s sense of place.

She added: “This is a very welcome report on how we can promote the original granite buildings and make sure they are enhanced as much as possible.”

The public consultation would last for a minimum of four weeks, with feedback to be given to the committee within the next six months.