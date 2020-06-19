Gruesome gull killing leaves staff at north-east animal sanctuary shaken

The founder of a north-east animal sanctuary has told of his anger and sadness after a herring gull died of a gruesome injury.

The New Arc, based in Ellon, collected the stricken bird on Monday from Torry, where a concerned resident had spotted it sitting in their garden and acting strangely for several hours.

“Checking it over, we found a lump on its back, which didn’t feel natural. We thought at first it was a displaced bone, but it became fairly obvious it was some sort of foreign object,” said Keith Marley, the co-founder of New Arc.

“We booked an appointment at the vet for the next morning, took it up there, and eventually decided to make an incision, to see exactly what we were dealing with.

“We were then presented with a half inch of wood sticking out. We started gently manipulating it, because we were worried there might be a barb on the end of it.

“We kept pulling, and kept pulling, and kept pulling, until the last of the skewer came out. And that’s what we were left with, an eight-inch kebab skewer.”

The wooden skewer had entered through the gull’s neck and ran almost the full length of its body, leaving it unable to move without causing itself great pain.

Although the skewer was removed, the gull later died from its injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Keith believes it was a deliberate act.

He said: “It’s just an avoidable death and it makes us angry.

“It shouldn’t have happened and it’s all the more disturbing that it wasn’t able to be fixed.

“Considering the trauma it has been through, the outcome is not too surprising.

“You always hope that the animals can recover from this sort of thing but sadly that wasn’t possible.”

The charity is concerned that the perpetrator may go on to commit further crimes.

Keith said: “People have been suggesting, has it swallowed it? No, it’s in completely the wrong place. It couldn’t possibly have swallowed it in that location.

“It couldn’t have flown onto it, because it’s right through from the top to the bottom. It hasn’t landed on it, because it’s the wrong way around, and the stick itself has a blackened end to it. That suggests it’s been fired by a mechanical explosion, maybe a BB gun.”

He added: “The worrying thing is that there’s some idiot out there doing these things, because if they’re prepared to do that to a gull…

“Whatever weapon they used, it’s got sufficient force to drive that eight inches into a body, which, if used on a person, would be equally as deadly – or a cat, or a dog.

“I think it’s the sheer mentality involved in doing something like that that’s worrying.”