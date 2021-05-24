Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels is asking people in the Mearns area of Aberdeenshire to log sightings of grey and red squirrels to help monitor their numbers.

Grey squirrels are highly invasive and pose a threat to red squirrels through competition for resources.

Though the grey squirrel population used to be mainly contained within the city limits, greater numbers have been seen in the Mearns area recently. This means that the delicate population of red squirrels there are at risk.

The grey squirrels have mainly been spotted north of the River North Esk in areas including Marykirk, St Cyrus and Benholm.

https://www.facebook.com/SavingScotlandsRedSquirrels/posts/3949589341744912

There is worry that the grey squirrels could spread further into the Grampians and the Highlands, threatening Scotland’s largest populations of red squirrels. Efforts are already being made to monitor this spread.

Sarah Woodfin, monitoring officer – north east for Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, said: “Grey squirrels moving north from Angus into Aberdeenshire are a serious threat to local red squirrels, as well as the core Scottish population in the Highlands. The recent reports from the Mearns are worrying and we need help to stop the spread of grey squirrels in the area.”

Squirrelpox

As well as creating more competition for resources, grey squirrels can also spread the squirrelpox virus.

The virus doesn’t harm grey squirrels but is deadly for reds.

Ms Woodfin said: “Grey squirrels threaten red squirrels through competition for resources. Most worryingly they could also potentially bring the deadly squirrelpox virus, which isn’t currently present in Aberdeenshire, with them.

This year’s sightings map is starting to looking great so far! 📌 All sightings are valuable, but if you live in one of our priority areas, your squirrel sightings can be particularly important https://t.co/yZAxaLLlRw 📸Raymond Leinster pic.twitter.com/rtmWFEkEtp — Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels (@ScotSquirrels) May 11, 2021

“This virus doesn’t harm grey squirrels but it is deadly for reds. It would be devastating for Scotland’s squirrels if squirrelpox is allowed to spread into the north of the country.”

If squirrelpox spreads among squirrel populations in Aberdeenshire, it could easily spread further to those across the north of Scotland.

Squirrel spotting

Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels is asking people to log sightings of red and grey squirrels on their website.

This can help them to monitor the growing population of grey squirrels, and their locations across Aberdeenshire.

Ms Woodfin also urged anyone interested in volunteering in conservation projects to come forward. She said: “There are a number of ways that people can help. We need to recruit a number of volunteers to support our important work to protect red squirrels in the Mearns.

“We also want people living in the area to be on the look-out for grey squirrels in their gardens and in local parks and woodlands. All sightings of both red and grey squirrels are invaluable and can be reported to us at scottishsquirrels.org.uk.”