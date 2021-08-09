‘Growing concerns’ for teenager, 16, reported missing in Turriff

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Turriff.

Abbie Dawson was last seen at an address in Delgaty Terrace on the evening of Saturday, August 7.

There are growing concerns for her welfare and police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

She is described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build with dark, shoulder-length bobbed hair.

She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have seen her or who may have information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 3576 of August 8.