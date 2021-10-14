Growing concerns for missing Kemnay man Shaun Kelly

A 31-year-old man has been reported missing from the Kemnay area of Aberdeenshire.

Shaun Kelly was last seen in Aberdeen City at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 13.

Police are growing concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for help to trace him.

He is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall and of average build with short dark hair and facial hair.

Mr Kelly was last seen wearing a checked shirt, a dark waterproof jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

He was carrying a rucksack and believed to have an electric bicycle with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 0517 of October 13.