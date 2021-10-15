News / Local Missing Elgin woman has been found ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Taylor 15/10/2021, 7:54 pm Updated: 15/10/2021, 8:57 pm Jessica Johnstone has been found 'safe and well' by police. A 33-year-old woman reported missing from the Elgin area has been found by police. Jessica Johnstone was last seen in Elginshill around 2.10pm on Friday, October 15. The police were growing concerned for her welfare and launched an appeal to the public for help tracing her. She has now been found “safe and well” by the police, who have thanked the public for their assistance. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe